Nicholas Joseph Breslin, 86 of Jenkintown, PA passed away peacefully at his home, April 18, 2020 with family at his side. Born April 5, 1934 he is predeceased by parents, Thomas and Theresa Breslin, beloved sister Mary, sister in law Gerry Breslin, and brother in law Joe McCreavy. He leaves behind his twin brother Tom, sister Tressy, and brother Michael (Rosalie). Survived by 8 children, Laura, Jim, Paul, Philip, Michael, Julia, Nick, Kevin, 21 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews that he adored. Nicholas was a proud St. Joe’s Prep Alumni (class of ’52) earning football MVP his senior year playing fullback, safety, kicker/punter, kick/punt returner. He honorably served as a paratrooper in the US Army from 1954 to 1956, which instilled discipline and a strong work ethic. He then attended LaSalle University on the G.I. Bill and graduated with a Business degree. Nicholas had a successful 25 year career as a businessman selling building materials and products world-wide for Certain Teed and then the Davis Elliot Co where he worked his way up to VP for his success. He began his own carpentry business in 1987 which became known as “Breslin’s Decks and Awnings”. He took tremendous pride in the decks that he designed and built over the years throughout the Montgomery County area. Nicholas was intellectual, lived simply and loved hiking through Valley Green. #22 Forever In lieu of flowers please donate to Friends of Wissahickon (FOW of PA) or Humanity Gifts Registry (HGR of PA) Memorial mass will follow at a future date.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 3, 2020