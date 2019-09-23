Home

Wallace Funeral Directors Inc
106 Agnes St
Harrisburg, PA 17104
(717) 939-9950
Oliver L. Roach, 86, Alloway, NJ, an icon of the community, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. He is best known more recently for his work with youth and the gospel concerts at Keswick Theater of Glenside that raised money for various youth groups. He was Founder of the Crestmont Halfway House which helped to bring awareness of the drug problem in the Montco area and provided outlets, hope and recovery for many addicted to heroin, opioids and alcohol. Mr. Roach was also a powerful civil rights activist and leader--organizing buses to rally at the Poor People’s March on Washington; attending several of Dr. Martin Luther King’s speeches; and working to ensure inclusion and diversity before it was popular. Mr. Roach is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lara G. Roach; daughters, Trina Roach, Ronda Wells; son, Oliver Allen; siblings, Kenneth Roach (Lois), Joyce Roach Bradshaw; grandchildren, other relatives and friends. His life will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28th, at Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Rd., Abington, PA, 19001; viewing, 8-10 a.m.; interment, Monday, September 30th, William Howard Day Cemetery, Steelton, PA. Professional services entrusted to Wallace Funeral Directors, Harrisburg, www.wallacefd.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019
