Paige C. Kerr of Fort Washington passed away on August 14, 2019 at Fort Washington Estates at the age of 91. Paige was born in Media, PA on March 10, 1928 daughter of William and Mary Campbell and was wife of Stephen Kerr. She attended Media High School and University of Pennsylvania and was employed as an editor for many years. She worked for Curtis Publishing and William H. Rohrer. She retired in 1993. Paige was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ambler. She is survived by her children H. Stephen Kerr of Hatfield, PA and Marianne P. Nolan of Lexington, KY and one grandchild. A funeral service will be held at Ft Washington Estates, 735 Susquehanna Rd, Ft Washington PA, 19034 on August 23, 2019 at 11AM officiated by Rev. James Midberry. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019