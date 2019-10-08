Home

Services
Cornerstone Church
1300 May River Rd
Bluffton, SC 29910
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
1300 May River Road
Bluffton, SC
Pasquale Tancredi Obituary
Pasquale Michael Tancredi (“Pat”), 81, died peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home in Sun City. He leaves his wife, Dotty (Shaw) Tancredi; his daughter, Dana Tancredi; his granddaughter, Lisamarie Roberto; his brothers, Michael Tancredi & wife Doris Tancredi; Edward Tancredi & wife Donna Tancredi; his sisters, Dolores (Tancredi) Goodwin & husband Rick Goodwin; Michele (Tancredi) Weight & husband Tom Weight; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Shaw. He was pre- deceased by his son, Michael. Born and raised in Philadelphia, the son of Michael and Philomena (Lattanzi) Tancredi, he lived most of his life in Philadelphia before moving to Bluffton in 2015. He was the owner of his beauty shop, Tancredi Hair Studio, in Manayunk, PA. He was an avid member of Mike Fusco’s Billiard Club in Northeast Philadelphia, and joined the Sun City Billiard Club when he relocated to Bluffton. Pat was also an accomplished dancer, having taught at the Fred Astaire Dancing School in Philadelphia, and appeared on the “American Bandstand” television show after winning a dance contest in the 1950s. His other hobbies included singing and painting. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Bluffton; 1300 May River Road; Bluffton, SC 29910. In lieu of flowers, Dotty has requested donations be made in Pat’s memory to the Cornerstone Church.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019
