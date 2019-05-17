|
Patricia D. (McCombes) Dressel passed away peacefully on November 23rd 2018. Pat, 91, was pre-deceased by her parents, James and Catherine McCombes, her brother James McCombes and her husband of 42 years, John J. (Jack) Dressel. Pat is survived by her sons, John (Sally), Michael (Kathy) and daughter Patricia (Joe Ambrose); by her 5 grand-children (John Andrew (Michelle), Sarah Ann (David Aime), Marta Grey, Emily (Ben Carr), Meghan); and 3 great grandchildren (Lindsay Dressel, Sophie and Connor Carr). Pat grew up on Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia. Pat was a graduate of Little Flower HS. She raised her family in Ambler and in Ardsley PA. Pat loved the ocean, sewing and quilting. In retirement, Pat lived in Cape May NJ, Orlando FL, Hatboro PA and then Quakertown PA. A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at 1:00pm at the Abington Friends Meeting House, 520 Meetinghouse Rd, Jenkintown, PA. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Brain Science Foundation, P.O. Box 812701 Wellesley, MA 02482 or the .
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 19, 2019