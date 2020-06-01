Patricia E. Hesdon
Patricia E. Hesdon (nee Seweryn) on May 29, 2020, age 57 years, of Roslyn. She was a former USPS Mail Carrier out of the Glenside Post office. Beloved wife of John D., Jr., Loving mother of John D. III and Scott T. Daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Anne (nee Carlin) Seweryn. Sister of Michael Seweryn, Kathleen T. Seweryn, Mary Crawford, Margaret Polard, Helen Seweryn, Paula Troxel and the late Thomas and Stephen Seweryn. Funeral Services will be private. Donations to the Upper Schuylkill Valley Park 1615 Black Rock Rd. Royersford, PA 19468 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
