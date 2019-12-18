|
|
Patricia Gleason, nee Meyers, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 93 in Wayne, PA. She was born in Conshohocken, Pa. on August 20, 1926 to Francis S. and Sarah E. Brown Meyers. Patricia graduated from St. Matthews Catholic School in Conshohocken, PA. She married her husband of sixty years, William T. Gleason (Bill) in 1953. Patricia worked with Bill in his commercial and residential real estate and appraisal business, Gleason Real Estate, Inc., in Glenside, PA, which they operated successfully for in excess of 40 years until they retired to Sarasota, FL in 1993. Patricia, and her husband, Bill, were active members of North Hills Country Club in North Hills, PA for 35 years and later became members of the Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, FL. She was an avid golfer and seasoned traveler. Patricia is survived by sons: Mark Gleason (Mary) of Wayne, PA, Craig Gleason (Gina) of Hatboro, PA; grandchildren Kristine Gleason of Philadelphia, PA, Jonathan Gleason of Austin, Texas, Niyereth Gleason and Alejandra Gleason of Atlanta, GA, Matthew, Andrew, and Megan Gleason of Hatboro, PA; great-granddaughter Andrea Catalina Gleason Gallegos of Atlanta, GA; her sisters Theresa McMahon (James) and Eleanor Dierolf (Robert); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brothers George Meyers (Etta), Francis Meyers, Jr., John Meyers, and Edward Meyers (Margaret) of Conshohocken, PA; and her sisters Vera Clark (Francis), Mary Meyers, Sister Frances Dolores Meyers, SSJ, Elizabeth Lightkep (Arch), Anne Wright (William), Jeanne Biedlingmaier (Charles), and Barbara Meyers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia’s memory to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. Bill and Patricia will have a combined private military funeral service and interment for the family, to be held at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Life Celebration services entrusted to John F. Givnish of Academy Road, 215-281-0100
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019