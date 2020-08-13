Patricia Tanis Sydney, beloved wife and mother, passed away ‘peacefully on July 31, 2020, at her home in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Pat was born on April 12, 1945, in Branchville, NJ, to John and Wilma (Hagan) Tanis. She graduated in 1967 from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History. She went on to receive her Master’s in Art History in 1969 from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Pat earned a Doctorate in Art History from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 1979. In her youth, Pat was an avid equestrian, competing in many horse shows throughout the Sussex County, NJ, area. A lifelong learner, she had a passion for art, devoting her studies to art history, as well as producing her own works of art. Pat loved to spend time in her pottery studio in Newtown, creating ceramic pieces. Called to share her passion for art with others, she held teaching positions at Mount Ida Junior College in Massachusetts. and at Bucks County Community College and Philadelphia Community College in Pennsylvania. Additionally, she worked as a curator for the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. In 1998, she co-authored the book, “The Philadelphia Ten: A Women’s Artist Group, 1917-1945.” In her free time, she loved to play tennis, travel with her family, and attend classical music concerts, serving on the board of the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County. Beyond her academic and professional accomplishments, anyone who knew Pat will attest that her greatest joy and role in life was that of a loving wife and mother. She married A. David Sydney on July 4, 1969, and they raised three daughters, Sarah, Johanna, and Eliza, in Newtown. Pat found great joy in motherhood, never missing a piano recital, sporting event, school play, or family trip to the museum, where she delighted in sharing her love of art with her daughters. Pat spent her final years at her home in Newtown, where she was cared for by her daughter, Johanna, and had the opportunity to enjoy her grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, John and Wilma Tanis. She is survived by her husband, A. David Sydney, their three daughters, Sarah, Johanna, and Eliza, her grandchildren Lydia and Miles Brown and Thomas, Samuel, and Sadie Gattis, as well as her brothers John and Steven Tanis and her sister Kathleen Tanis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider donating to the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County or the American Stroke Association
