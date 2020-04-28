|
Paul E. Boucher, age 89, of Gwynedd Estates in Lower Gwynedd, PA, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with his beloved wife of 57 years, Ellen (nee Langan) Boucher at his side. Paul was born in Highgate Center, VT, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse. He was a graduate of Saint Michael's College and earned his Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Vermont. He served from 1953 to 1957 in the United States Airforce as a weather forecaster during the Korean War. Paul was an Actuary for Prudential Insurance for 33 years before retiring in 1990. Paul was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish, Maple Glen, PA. He enjoyed a good game of duplicate bridge. He was a baseball, hockey, and football fan. In addition to his devoted wife Ellen, he is survived by his loving children Maryellen Troyer and her husband Mark of Roslyn, PA; Maureen Boucher and her husband Michael Randazzo of Brooklyn, NY; and David Gill-Boucher and his wife Suzy of Whitehall, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Grace and Gregory Troyer, Genevieve and Owen Randazzo, and Madeline and Alex Gill-Boucher. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Paul's family would appreciate donations in his memory to St. Alphonsus Church 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002 or St. Louis Church 186 Lamkin St., Highgate Center, VT 05409
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 3, 2020