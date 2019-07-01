|
|
Paul G. Landis, 73, of Telford, PA went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019 while at home with his family. He was the loving husband of Mary (Krewson) Landis for 50 years. Paul was born in Sellersville, PA to the late Franklin M. and Sadie K. (Godshall) Landis. A graduate of Christopher Dock High School class of 1963, he later graduated from Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary in 2001. Paul was a partner with his family in the Landis Supermarkets since 1973. In early childhood, Paul began his involvement with the family grocery store. Since the early 2000’s Paul has been a member of Hopewell Christian Fellowship, and served in preparing meals for the Chosen 300 ministry in Pottstown, PA. In the 70’s and 80’s Paul was a member of the Full Gospel Businessmen of Franconia. During the 80’s and 90’s he served as a Board member for Buxmont Christian Education Institute (Home Schoolers). During the 90’s and early 2000’s he was a member of Victory Christian Fellowship in New Castle, DE where he participated with mission trips to Africa, India, Mexico and the Bahamas. He also enjoyed being a part of their Nursing Home Ministry. All his life he enjoyed singing and was part of many local and church choirs. He was well-known for his green thumb, creating potted succulent gardens for friends and family as an outlet for his abundant creativity. Playing the Piano was always a joy for him. To those who knew him, he was a generous and supportive friend. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife Mary he is survived by his son, Philip A. Landis and his wife Erin of Sellersville, his daughter Jessica A. Hallowell and her husband Daniel of Souderton, his brother David G. Landis and his wife Carolyn of Telford, his sister Eileen G. Brothers and her husband Ronald of Sellersville, and his sister in law, Kathleen Landis of Telford; three grandchildren, Brooke Jones and her husband, Joshua, Paige Landis and John Hallowell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Greta L. Landis and a brother, Donald G. Landis. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hopewell Christian Fellowship from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm and on Saturday, the 13, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:30 am at Hopewell Christian Fellowship, 601 Hunsicker Road, Telford, Pennsylvania 18969. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to: Quakertown Christian School, 50 East Paletown Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, or Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on July 7, 2019