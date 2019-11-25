Home

Paula Koch Obituary
Paula M. Koch, 78, of North Wales formerly of Ambler, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Abington-Lansdale Hospital. Born in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ascie and Nancy (nee Catagnus) Tambourino. Paula is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years Charles Koch Sr. Paula is the devoted mother of Lydia Marie (Tim) McCauley of Lansdale and Charles (Antoinette) Koch Jr. of Hatfield. She is the loving grandmother of Brittany, Shawna, T.J., Nicholas, and Isabella; and great grandmother of Adrianna. She is the sister of Anthony Tambourino, James Tambourino, Lydia Robison and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Arsillo Tambourino in 1970. Paula was a graduate of Upper Dublin High School Class of 1960. Paula worked in retail sales until her retirement in 2003. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing ceramics and is a past member of St. Anthony’s of Padua and St. Joseph’s Churches. Services were held Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Ambler. Remembrances in her name may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, www.helpfightra.org Photos and tributes may be share at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
