Pauline E. Kriebel, 96, formerly of Souderton, died peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Dock Woods Community, Lansdale. She was the devoted wife of the late Sheridan F. Kriebel, with whom she enjoyed more than 59 years of marriage. To her sons, Rodney and Dale, she lived a life long example of love and sacrifice, always putting her family first. Born November 9, 1923 in Perkasie, Pauline was the eldest of five children born to the late LeRoy and Lovera Ellen (Hollenbach) Opdyke. Pauline enjoyed sharing stories of her time working as a bookkeeper with Groff Candy Company and secretary with R.T. French Company as well as her time as a seamstress with the former Schoeneman Clothing Factory/Sun-Lite Shops in Souderton. Polly, as she was known by family and friends, was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School among other activities. Having been a member for more than 80 years, until her passing, she was the church’s longest living member. Known for being caring and compassionate, Polly, along with Sheridan, opened her home and provided care to family members and friends whenever the need arose. Shoo fly pie being one of her family’s favorites, she loved cooking and baking particularly when that included being with family either at home, weekends in the Poconos or during her frequent trips to California. In recent years she was a voracious reader and enjoyed the challenge of puzzles of all kinds and took particular pride in living independently in her own apartment until quite recently. Surviving are her sons, Rodney Kriebel (Jean) of Phoenixville, and Dale Kriebel (Marilyn) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Kevin Kriebel, Kyle Kriebel, and Jeanette Utter; sisters, Arlene Bergey of Lansdale, Shirley Cooper of Harleysville, Beverly Ketterer of Lewisville, TX, and sister-in-law Gay Opdyke of Souderton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Larry Opdyke. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were held privately. Interment was at Christ Covenant Church, Mainland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Pauline’s honor to Grace United Methodist Church, 295 South Main St., PO Box 257, Telford, PA 18969.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store