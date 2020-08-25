1/
Peter M. Hough
Peter M. Hough, age 87, of Ambler died on August 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Betson) Hough. Peter was born in 1933 to Leslie and Alma (Payne) Hough and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Returning from service, he earned a B.A. from Dickinson College and sold commercial insurance for a number of years. In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Timothy Powell; and by his grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Powell. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Hough. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the American Heart Association at Heart.org/donate or the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org are appreciated. Services by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home and interment in historic West Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private. www.westlaurelhill.com

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
