nblarcom_20191104.jpg" lgyOrigName="MontgomeryNewspapers_MON_nblarcom.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;">Van Blarcom, Peter P. (November 1, 2019). Beloved husband of 61 yrs to Mary Anne (nee Prugh). Loving father to Elizabeth “Lisa” (Thomas) Butler, and the late James P. Van Blarcom. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Emilie Van Blarcom, Stuart Butler, Kathryn Van Blarcom, Peter Butler, Walker Butler and Elizabeth Van Blarcom. Peter was a proud veteran of the USMC. Relatives and friends are invited to Peter’s Memorial Service, Monday 11/11, The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Peter’s name may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118, or Germantown Academy, 340 Morris Rd., Fort Washington, PA 19034. Peter was born to Alice Crainer and Herbert Van Blarcom. He graduated from The Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA and Duke University. At Duke Peter was elected as Head of the Student Union. He was also a member of the men’s soccer team where he was voted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and majored in Mechanical Engineering. Peter then served two years in the United States Marine Corps. where he retired as a First Lieutenant. Peter met his future bride, Mary Anne Prugh from Pittsburgh, PA in 1957. They married in 1958 and soon after joined the Chestnut Hill Presbyterian Church where Peter served as an Elder and the President of the Board of Trustees. Peter spent his professional life in mechanical engineering sales where he also authored many trade publications. Peter also volunteered and drove the Springfield Township ambulance. Peter was an active member of Wissahickon Skating Club where he was Chairman of the Ice-Hockey program. Mary Anne and Peter most recently resided at Normandy Farms Estate where Peter was President of the Residents Association.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019