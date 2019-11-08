Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church
211 S. Main Street
North Wales, PA
View Map
Phyllis Talese Obituary
Phyllis M. Talese, 87, of Willow Grove, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019 at Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Talese, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. In addition to her husband Joseph, Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Barbara Lauro (Scott); 4 grandchildren, Kelly Charles (Michael), Mackenzie Smith (Joseph), Samantha Lauro (Joseph), and Melanie Lauro; and 6 great grandchildren, Mason, Bailee, Avery, Ryder, Hudson, and Remington Charles. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Steven Minnucci; 9 siblings; and her mother, Maria Puia. Phyllis, born in Ambler, was a selfless person who enjoyed taking care of her loved ones. In her free time, she enjoyed taking Sunday rides with her husband. She was an avid chef, watching cooking shows and making her famous Italian wedding soup (Nanny’s green soup). Phyllis also enjoyed visiting her favorite hair salon. But nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, at 4:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 211 S. Main Street, North Wales, PA 19454. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Information can be found at www.chop.edu/giving.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019
