Rachel M. Myers, 102, of Souderton, on November 3rd, 2020 entered into rest at the Souderton Mennonite Homes. Wife of the late Jesse F. Myers, she was daughter of the late Norman M. Moyer and Ida (Detweiler) Moyer in Hilltown Twp., PA. She was a member of the Souderton Mennonite Homes Fellowship and former member of Blooming Glen Mennonite Church. Throughout her working lifetime, Rachel taught in elementary schools for the Pennridge School District and was a volunteer for Souderton Care & Share Thrift Shoppes for 40 + years. Rachel is survived by her two sons, Terry Jay Myers of Trinity, TX, and Barry W. Myers of Grass Valley, CA; two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and her sister, Miriam Birky of Goshen, IN. In addition to her husband Jesse, she was preceded in death by her brother Justice Moyer and three sisters, Betty Hershey, Esther Wenger and Ruth Koppenhaver. She was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was a compassionate, grateful, and kind soul. Due to Covid-19, burial services will be private and will take place in the Blooming Glen Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Souderton Mennonite Homes Agape Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA, 19446 or to Mennonite Central Committee 21 S. 12th Street, Akron, PA, 17501. Arrangements by Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com