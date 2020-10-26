1/1
Ralph N. (Nick) Jennings, Jr., 78, of Ambler passed away at home on October 21 after a lengthy, hard fought battle with esophageal cancer. Born to Ralph, Sr. and Lois Jennings on November 26, 1941, he is survived by his wife of 58 years Pamela (nee Illingworth), son Jeff (Linda), daughter Tracey Holmes (Joe), granddaughter Emily Holmes and his brother Bill. He was owner and president of Springfield Paper Specialties in Dresher, PA as well as a 60 year member of the Fort Washington Fire Company where he held many positions over the years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. An outdoor visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 1:00 to 3:00 at Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home, 145 Tennis Ave, Ambler, PA. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mattie Dixon Community Cupboard, 150 N Main St, Ambler, PA 19002 or to the special people of Jefferson Health Hospice, 225 Newtown Rd, Warminster, PA, 18974. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
