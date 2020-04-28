|
Raymond T. Arthur, 71 Years of age, passed away on April 16, 2020. Survived by his loving wife and partner of fifty years Cheryl Ann and predeceased by his sister, Darlene Ketterer. Ray is also survived by nephew John, nieces Marylynn, Lizanne, Lesley, Lisa and Nicole, and eleven great nieces and nephews and a great, great niece and nephew. He will also be missed greatly by “brothers in life” and life-long friends, Hank McDowell, Ed Kehan, Pat McDowell, Jim Kehan and Ed Lawlor who were always there for him. Ray was proud of being born and raised in the Happy Hollow section of Germantown, a member of the Germantown Boys Club, which nourished his love of soccer and where many of Ray’s lifelong friendships began. Ray served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge, Ray began employment with the City of Philadelphia spending his entire thirty-five year career serving the residents of his beloved city. He worked first in the Streets Department, followed by many years in the City Representative’s Office, where he was an integral part of many city-wide projects including the inaugural Core States Cycling Races. Ray finished his service to the city as a supervisor at the International Airport. A memorial service celebrating Ray’s life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Ray’s name can be made to the Abramson Cancer Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, or the Germantown Boy’s Club 25 West Penn St. Philadelphia Or as Ray would often say “just spend some quality time with friends having a “good time—no matter what the cost!!!”
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020