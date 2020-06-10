Reuben was a wonderful man who raised a great family. I didn't know his first wife and I imagine that she was also a great woman. I love Florence. It was our pleasure to know Reuben. I am thankful that he and Florence were my parents' (Jim and Jackie Myers) friends and that they stayed at their home in Indiana for extended times. They became family to all of us, too. We will miss Reuben's optimism, faith, strength, humor, compassion and so much more. We offer prayers of support and peace for the family. Much, much love, Cal & Marcia Berkey

Marcia Berkey

