Reuben Diller Anders
1927 - 2020
Reuben Diller Anders, 93, of Sarasota, FL; formerly of Langhorne, PA died June 7, 2020. He was the husband of Florence M. (Wagner) Anders and the late Margaret “Sis” Mae Anders. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For those wishing to send condolences to the family, flowers are welcomed. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 10 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 10, 2020
Robina Kalule
June 10, 2020

To Larry, Ash & family, Our sympathy to all of you. We have learned being parentless for decades, there is an
emptiness that remains, but only for the here & now. PTL for our Blessed Hope !

Lowell & Alma Bergey
June 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Larry, Ashley and the entire family during this difficult time. You have our condolences.
Zack & Duygu Martin
Friend
June 10, 2020
Reuben was a wonderful man who raised a great family. I didn't know his first wife and I imagine that she was also a great woman. I love Florence. It was our pleasure to know Reuben. I am thankful that he and Florence were my parents' (Jim and Jackie Myers) friends and that they stayed at their home in Indiana for extended times. They became family to all of us, too. We will miss Reuben's optimism, faith, strength, humor, compassion and so much more. We offer prayers of support and peace for the family. Much, much love, Cal & Marcia Berkey
Marcia Berkey
Family
June 9, 2020
Although I only met Reuben once, I enjoyed sitting and talking with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family, for your loss.
Jannette (Wagner) Soden
Family
June 9, 2020
We have many fond memories of Reuben. He was a very interesting and engaging man to chat with. Always positive, pleasant and encouraging. He had a great smile and laugh. It is an honor to know him and his family and to call them our friends.
Sending love,
Larry (Jr.) & Debbie Bray
Larry Bray
Friend
June 9, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for all the Anders family. (Sorry)
Philip Kolb
Friend
June 9, 2020
Know that our thoughts & prayers are with you & the family at this time of loss. I remember Rube as he always said Hi to us at the Anders reunion. He was always a fun person!
Lee & Diane Anders
Family
