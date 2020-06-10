Reuben Diller Anders, 93, of Sarasota, FL; formerly of Langhorne, PA died June 7, 2020. He was the husband of Florence M. (Wagner) Anders and the late Margaret “Sis” Mae Anders. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For those wishing to send condolences to the family, flowers are welcomed. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 10 to Jun. 21, 2020.