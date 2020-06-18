The kalule family

P.O Box 31231

Nakivubo, Kampala,

Uganda, East Africa



To mom Florence & the entire Anders family,



We were saddened to hear of the ill-timed death of our loving father, Grand papa and friend, Reuben Anders. We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the entire family as we share in loss. He was a pillar for kalule family through his love, care, concern and unconditional friendship he rendered daily. He always strived to see the welfare and growth of the ministry here in Uganda. As the kalule family, we greatly benefited from his words of wisdom, great generosity and Christ-like character.



Day can break as we testify to the legacy Reuben Anders has made in our lives as a family and the ministry here in Uganda. He always walked a mile in all seasons of our lives and his contributions are manifested in the establishment of nine churches for many souls have been redeemed through the Gospel.



The set-up of Faith Bible and Technical College in Kalunga that has trained many ministers of God with theological knowledge and tent making skills like carpentry , tailoring , farming among others. We are grateful for the life lived by our dearest dad and grand papa.



We affirm with Proverbs 10:7(a) saying The memory of the righteous will be a blessing. We are trusting that the word of God is the source of comfort and refuge in such these trying times. May the readings from Psalms 46 and Psalms 23 comfort you. We look forward the blessed hope in Christ to meet him again in the heaven.

Yours in Christ

Aida kalule & family



Robina Kalule

Family