Richard L. Duplessis, 88, of North Wales, formerly of Ambler passed away on July 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Pileggi) Duplessis for over 57 years. Richard was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on October 12, 1931 to the late Edgar and Ethel (Grover) Duplessis. He served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked in a variety of industries throughout his life and enjoyed working as a security guard well into his retirement. Richard was an avid bowler and Phillies fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. Along with his wife, he is survived by his three sons: Richard Patton (BettyAnn), of Merchantville NJ; Frank Duplessis of Ambler; and Michael Duplessis (Marybet) of Glenside. He also leaves behind grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, and Marielle Duplessis. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Lorraine Duplessis, and his sister Lorraine Martin. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd, North Wales, PA 19454. A visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Church. Interment will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wounded Warriors
, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral homes and Crematory, Ambler and Conshohocken. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
.