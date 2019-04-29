Home

Richard Lambert Obituary
Richard C. Lambert, April 26, 2019, age 47. Former husband of Emily (nee Harvey). Father of Jacob, Owen and Anna. Son of Terri and Richard. Brother of Theresa Lambert, Kathleen Lambert, and Kieran McDowell (Grant). Also survived by a nephew, Roy, and 5 nieces, Miranda, Caeli, Christiane, Magdalena and Hanorah. Friends may call to greet the family at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave., Phila. Pa. 19129 on Friday, May 3 from 9-10:30, followed by his funeral mass at 10:30. Burial will be private. Donations in Rich’s memory may be given to Alex’s Lemonade (Alex’sLemonade.org) or to the Livengrin Foundation (livengrin.org). www.mcilvainefuneralhomes.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 1, 2019
