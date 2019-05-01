|
Robert D. Bottorf, Jr., age 56 of North Wales passed away shortly after Thanksgiving. Bob is survived by his mother, Antoinette (Toni) Parkes and her husband Michael, his sister Monica in Reno, NV; brother Stephen in San Francisco, CA; two step brothers Jordan and Kevin Parkes and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is also survived by his former wife and good friend Tammy Matosky, longtime friend and fellow musician Curt DiDomizio, and many other friends. Bob was a 1980 graduate of North Penn High School. He was a talented artist, musician and comedian. He was a master of trivia and often hosted games at local bars. Bob was always ready to assist his friends, especially when they needed help moving. He provided a strong back and a hearty sense of humor to go along with the job. Prior to his lengthy illness, Bob was employed by Rosenberger’s Dairies (now Hood) and Ziegler’s Apple Cider. A Memorial Service will be held at the William R. May Funeral Home 142 N. Main St. North Wales, P 19454 on Saturday May 18, 2019. Visitation will be at 11 AM and the service will commence at Noon. Bob as an avid animal lover. Donations to the Montgomery County ASPCA 19 E Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428 would be appreciated. (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 12, 2019