On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Robert “Bob” N. Gries, loving husband to Marjorie (Harper) Gries and father of David, Ginger (Charlie) McHugh, and Karen (Vince) McGeehan, passed peacefully at his home at the age of 78. Bob was born at the start of World War II on December 28, 1941, into a family that was gifted in mechanical, welding, and woodworking skills. His father, William Jacob, began a sheet metal shop in the Feltonville area of Philadelphia, and Bob followed in his father’s path. He owned and operated Wm J Gries Sheet Metal Industries and remained active in the business until 2018. A talented and versatile craftsman in his own right, he not only built the addition on the family home but also made toys much to the delight of his children and grandchildren. He constructed model train platforms as well as many sets and props for the Royal Masque theater department at Bishop McDevitt High School. He was often called upon for his ability to put into reality (in wood or metal) what people had in their imaginations. Bob was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America. He began his association with the Oreland, PA BSA Troop 411, as a youth in 1949, eventually becoming Scoutmaster of Troop 33 Edge Hill, PA. Among his many Scouting accomplishments, he earned the rank of Life Scout and received Wood badge honors. Bob remained active on the district level with planning large events such as SCOPE/Olympia programs, Klondike Derby, and the annual Pilgrimage in Valley Forge, PA. Bob is predeceased by his father (William Jacob) and mother (Anastasia “Nell” Melnyk). He is held closely in the hearts of many, including his brother William Richard (Janet) Gries, grandchildren Owen, Rory, Connell and Maggie, niece MaryBeth and nephew Bill. His creative spirit, imagination, gentle humor, and willingness to lend a hand will be greatly missed by many. Following a private viewing, there will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 120 Allison Rd (at Ulmer Ave.), Oreland, PA 19075 on January 11, 2020 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Int. George Washington Memorial Park. In the spirit of Bob’s ongoing love of the Boy Scouts, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his grandson Owen’s BSA Troop 304 (Checks made out to “Scout Troop 304” c/o St. Luke’s RC Church 2316 Fairhill Ave, Glenside, PA, 19038.) William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020