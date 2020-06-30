Robert Leon Lowe, Sr. was born on April 18, 1927, to Edith “Battle” Lowe James. He was the oldest out of four children. He was raised by his grandmother Lucinda Wilson Lowe in Penllyn, PA. Robert attended Ambler High School in Ambler, PA. Robert enlisted into the United States Air Corps in 1946. He received a World II Victory Medal, and Certificate of Honorable Discharge. On April 17, 1948, Robert married Margaret Mahoney. From this union came three children: Sheila, Robert Jr., and Kenneth. Robert loved and took pride in his Penllyn neighborhood. He was recognized as “Citizen of the Week” by the Ambler Gazette in 1971 for investing his own money and his spare time cleaning up his neighborhood. During the day Robert worked as an Operating Engineer for Lindy Concrete Company. Evenings and weekends, he would be seen on his tractor cleaning out littered yards or towing away abandoned cars. Robert also attended monthly Lower Gwynedd township meetings to urge the township to enforce residents to maintain their properties to the township standards. Prior to his job with Lindy Concrete Company (a subsidiary of Lindy Homes) in 1960, Robert was the Maintenance Foreman of the Fort Washington Industrial Park. In 1964, Robert became a partner of Lindy Concrete Company. A year later, Robert and his business partner, Philip Lindy, began their career path together in the real estate investment industry, what we know today as Lindy Property Management. His final major investment with Lindy Property Management was The Towers at Wyncote, Wyncote, PA. Over the years Robert invested extensively in real estate. Independently, he purchased and sold several commercial and residential properties. He once was owner of the Richfield Gas Station on Butler Pike (next to the Ambler Theatre) in Ambler, PA. In 1974, Robert built and designed the home that he resided in until his demise in Upper Gwynedd Township. He took great pride in the appearance and upkeep of his home and landscape. Robert was active in many community projects. He served as Manager in the Lower Gwynedd Little League, he worked on political campaigns of several local candidates, he helped with the paving of Bethlehem Baptist Church parking lot in Penllyn, and in 2003 he paved the driveway of the Rose Valley Cemetery. In 2006, Robert received a Certificate of Appreciation for his service in World War II from State Legislator Kate Harper, and in 2007 he received a Resolution from State Representative Dwight Evans in recognition of his community service. Recently, in December of 2019, Robert established the Robert Lowe, Sr. Foundation with his grandson Kenneth Lowe, Jr. The foundation is a Non-Profit Organization that believes in supporting and giving back to the community. The Robert Lowe, Sr. Foundation vision is to improve the quality and lives of individuals, families, businesses, and organizations. Although Robert’s interest and passion was real estate, his favorite pastime was spending time with, caring for, and providing for his family. He also enjoyed spending time with friends, playing Pinochle, working on beautifying his home, and maintaining a meticulous landscape. He was also well known for his love of Cadillacs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Robert was a good man with a caring and giving heart. However, his most important attribute was he was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and friend to all that knew him. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret M. Lowe and his son, Robert Lowe Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Sheila Lowe Flowers and Kenneth Lowe Sr.; his grandchildren Rochelle Flowers, Dionne Lee, Michael Weldon, Sr., Michele Brooker Lee, Kenya Lowe, Margaret D. Lowe, Nichole Burrell, Rastasshia Amand, Sheila Lowe, Kenneth Lowe, Jr., and Phillip “Nate” Lowe, his grandson Robert “Mal” Watson predeceased him; his great-grandchildren Yahnae Goode, Shaiyen Turner, Michael Weldon, Jr., Asya Lee, Marshaya Weldon, Ronnie Weldon, Jr., Giselle Weldon, Kareem Lee, Jr., Marwan Palmer, Peyton Phillips, Riley Phillips, Kylee Amand, and Charlotte Amand; two great-great-grandchildren Ni’Ajah Vernon and Myla Weldon; his sister Dolores James Robinson; his brother Melvin “Buzzy” James (Janet); his brother Everett “Bay” James predeceased him; a sister-in-law Lula Holmes; a daughter-in-law Shari Brooker; God-daughters Donya Anderson; a good friend Ruby Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, too numerous to name. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 712 Penllyn Pike, Spring House, PA. Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Funeral Service will be held privately, and will be lived streamed on the church’s website: www.bbc4christ.org. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.