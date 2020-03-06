|
Robert Lewis Catherman, M.D., 87, of Rutland, Vermont, and formerly Rydal, Pennsylvania, passed away on February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Constance P. (Connie) Catherman. He leaves behind three children and their spouses, David and Cindy Catherman of Masonville, Colorado, Debbie Catherman of Proctor, Vermont, and Mary and Andy Hansbrough of Blacksburg, Virginia, and four grandchildren. Bob was born on June 30, 1932 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Bucknell University in 1954 and Temple University School of Medicine in 1958. Following internships and a residency in pathology at the Williamsport Hospital, he joined the Air Force and served as a captain in the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. As part of the Aerospace Pathology Branch, he spent his tour of duty investigating military and civilian aircraft accidents. Following his service in the Air Force, he became an Assistant Medical Examiner of Metropolitan Dade County in Miami, Florida. After several years in Florida, Bob moved back to Pennsylvania with his family where he became Assistant, then Deputy, then Acting Medical Examiner at the Office of the Medical Examiner of the City of Philadelphia. After his retirement, he worked as Deputy Medical Examiner in Camden County, New Jersey. Throughout his career he served as lecturer, member and advisor to multiple boards and organizations. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Medical/Legal Advisory Board on Child Abuse and the Board of Directors of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Foundation. Bob and Connie retired to Bondville, Vermont in 2001. Bob was passionate about the natural world and always enjoyed being outdoors. He loved birding and trout fishing, he was interested in all kinds of wildlife, he helped stock salmon in Vermont streams with the Fish & Wildlife Atlantic Salmon Restoration Program, and he tapped his own maple trees to make syrup with his children and grandchildren. Bob also enjoyed singing. He performed for 30 years with the Abington Choral Club in Pennsylvania as well as 15 years with the Arlington Chorale in Vermont and the Yankee Male Chorus in southern Vermont and New Hampshire. He liked to golf and he was an avid skier. He continued to ski with his family until he was 82. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland, Vermont. Remembrances may be made to the Vermont River Conservancy (29 Main Street, Suite 11, Montpelier, VT 05602) or the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (P.O. Box 1281, Quechee, VT 05059)
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020