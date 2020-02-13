|
|
Robert M. “Bob” Delancy, who served with CLC Ministries International of Ft. Washington as Book Editor from 1965 to 2007, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born and raised in New Castle, PA, the son of the late Elmer and Myrna (Stitzinger) Delancy. At the time of his death he was a resident at the Presbyterian Retirement Community of Quarryville, PA. He was age 91. Bob was a graduate of Bob Jones University, receiving his B.A. in 1951 and a B.D. (Bachelor of Divinity) in 1953. In 1957 he earned a S.T.M. (Master of Sacred Theology) degree from Faith Theological Seminary, located then in Elkins Park. During his 42 years of service with CLC Publications, Bob helped produce over 250 Christian books and booklets. Prior to his time at CLC, he served for a year each with Fishers of Men, Washington D.C., Immanuel College of the Bible, Wheeling, WV, and New Life Boys’ Ranch, Harleysville, PA. Bob is survived by two sisters: Virginia Burleson of Keizer, OR, and Marjorie Roberts of Tucson, AZ. Interment is to be at George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting, PA. Donations in Bob’s memory can made to CLC Ministries International, P.O. Box 1449, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dewalds.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020