|
|
Robert B. Maynard, of Blue Bell, (and formerly Maple Glen) died peacefully on March 31, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. He was 83. Born in Philadelphia on August 9, 1935, Bob was the son of Harold and Mabel Maynard and he was the husband of Mary Ellen Maynard and the late Nancy Maynard. He is survived by brother Paul Maynard (Linda), his children, Bruce (Susan) Brett (Alyce) and his wife’s three sons John Yard (Lisa), Jim Yard (Deborah), Tom Yard (Jennifer) and his grandchildren (Hannah, Emma, Holly, Jenna, Ethan, Jared, Cassidy, Molly, Shannon, Nate, Jake, Jack). Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bob attended Ambler High School and graduated from University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. After graduation, he worked as a civil engineer and then started a career spanning 26 years with the Mobil Oil Corporation where he worked in environmental and safety engineering. He was a devoted husband and father and an active member of Upper Dublin Lutheran Church. He volunteered for various charities and causes, including chairing the Artman Golf Outing for 15 years. He enjoyed golfing, refereed youth football, coached his sons’ little league baseball teams and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. A service celebrating Bob’s life will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11AM at Upper Dublin Lutheran Church, 411 Susquehanna Rd, Ambler PA 19002. Friends and family may call after 10AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Upper Dublin Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Ambler, PA.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019