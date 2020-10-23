Robert P. Hopkins, Sr. on Oct. 22, 2020, age 100 yrs., of St. Joseph Villa, Flourtown and formerly of Ardsley. Beloved husband of the late Anna M. (Pizzo). Father of Barbara A. Burke (James), Robert P. Jr. (Jan), William L. (Patricia), John J. (Nancy), Mary Elizabeth Bauer (Norman), Patrick J. (Rosemary) and Maureen S. Ryan (Ted). Also survived by 29 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Mary Cummings and Sr. M. Gertrude Hopkins I.H.M. Services and Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031 would be appreciated. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com