More Obituaries for Ronald Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Kline

Ronald Kline Obituary
Ronald Henry Kline, age 82 of Fort Washington, PA passed away February 15, 2019. Husband of Beatrice (Bea) Kline. Also survived by his children Mike (Liz) and J.R. (Maureen), Granddaughters Jenny and Katie and Brother Marvin (Dottie). Ron was a long time successful Regional Sales Manager for Ross Labs. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He loved hosting parties, dogs, hunting and enjoying excellent wine and food with his many friends. Ron also loved to travel the world with his beloved wife – wherever she wanted to go. A lunch in his honor will be held at the Sandy Run Country Club on March 10th from 12:00-3:00. Relatives and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave. 7th Floor, NY, NY 10001.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019
