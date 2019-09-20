|
|
Rosalyn “Roz” S. Halperin, 90, of Lower Gwynedd, died Friday, September 13, 2019. She was the wife for 55 years of the late Myron “Mike” Halperin. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Florence (Gamsu) Steinberg. She received a B.A. from Simmons College (now University) in Boston, MA. After a successful career in Retailing and Fashion Merchandising, she spent 18 years on the faculty of Miami-Dade Community College. Long involved in the betterment of the college, she served as President of the Faculty Senate for multiple terms. For many years she was an active member of AAUW, American Association of University Women. An accomplished seamstress and needle worker, she spent many an hour working on blankets for the Linus Project with her friends at ACTS Springhouse Estates. An avid reader, she always belonged to one or more book groups, and enjoyed a good game of bridge or mahjong as well. She is survived by a daughter, Eva (Michael), a son, Louis, as well as six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith. Services and interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap, PA. Memorial contributions in Roz’s name may be made to: Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115 or AAUW, 1310 L St. NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20005. Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019