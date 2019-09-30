Home

Rosemarie Passarella, 91 formerly of Philadelphia, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Booth II, Rising Sun, MD. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Johanna (Westwood) Sierant. She was a Food Service employee. Survived by three daughters: Joan Nichols, Sharon Hill and Ellen Mizerd, and one son: Peter Passarella. Sister of two sisters: Johanna Dougherty and Elizabeth Mc Gowan, and one brother: George Pownall. 15 grandchildren13 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter, Rosemarie Angelo, son, Frank Passarella, sister, Eleanor Harihan, sister Barbara Lynch, sister, Dorothy Mitros, sister, Bernice Watson, brother, Raymond Pownall, and brother, Elwood Pownall. Funeral services were held on Sunday at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, Inc., 425 Lyceum Avenue, Philadelphia. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Sunshine Foundation, 101 Lakeside Park, Southampton, PA 18966
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019
