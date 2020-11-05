Rosemary Kelly Dawson, 92 years old and a lifelong resident of Glenside, Pa, Rosemary Kelly Dawson died peacefully at home surrounded by family, as she wished, on October 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard, and mother of four sons: Gerard (Linnaea) of Los Angeles, and Christopher (Susan), John, and Brian (Kathleen), all of Glenside. She is also survived by her brothers John and Philip Kelly of Glenside and Palm Beach Gardens, FL; loving grandchildren Ryan, Megan, Sean, Jade, Rowan, Leo and Link; and 34 nieces and nephews who will all miss their “Bubbles” dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard and her sisters Eileen Weinert and Lenore Reigart. Rosemary was born in 1928, the oldest child of John and Frances (Yetman) Kelly. She attended St. Luke’s School, Notre Dame Academy and Rosemont College. She married Gerard Dawson in 1953. They met when he slid into her already crowded booth at the Chatterbox in Ocean City. After raising her sons, Rosemary worked as a bookkeeper for Homestead Nursing Home and the Genesis Group, and as a Judicial Secretary in the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, commuting daily by train to Center City until age 82. But family was the most important thing in Rosemary’s life. Her door was always open for her many visitors; she had her driveway widened to accommodate them all. She rarely ate a meal alone. For more than fifty years she hosted an annual Christmas Pollyanna for family and friends. A celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held when we can gather safely.



