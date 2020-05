Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy Jolly, Sr., 55, of Roslyn, departed this life April 27, 2020. A limited walk through viewing will be held 10:00-11:30 am on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Campbell Family Funeral Home in Glenside. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



