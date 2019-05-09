|
Ruth (Mitman) Godshalk, 92, of Souderton, Pennsylvania, formerly of Blooming Glen, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was the loving wife of Earl H. Godshalk for 60 years. Ruth was born in Souderton, Pennsylvania to the late Elmer Mitman and the late Martha (Delp) Mitman. Ruth was a member of Doylestown Mennonite Church, which she was very active in and loved, for many years. She was a great Pennsylvania Dutch cook and baker. She also loved canning and freezing the produce from their garden. She was also involved in writing. She wrote poetry and articles for her church. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Beth Ponzio, her granddaughter, Lisa (Ponzio) Ramirez and husband Juan, her grandson, Tyler Godshalk Muller-Yoder and his wife Corin. She had two great grandsons, Antonio Giovanni Ramirez and Jackson Carlos Ramirez. In addition to her husband, she was proceeded in death by her son, Earl Brent Godshalk and three sisters, Margaret Souder, Florence Kooker and Dorothy Ruth. A memorial service will be held at Doylestown Mennonite Church on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 12, 2019