Ruth W. Halpern, on June 22, 2019. Wife of the late B. David Halpern. Mother of Shanna Halpern (Jean Gajary), Lisa Halpern (Ed Joyce), Jonathan (April) Halpern, Beth Halpern (Zusha Dean) and the late Michael Halpern. Grandmother of Michael Robert, Naomi and Sarah. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 11 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS’ ROSENBERG’S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Shanna Halpern and Jean Gajary. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Montgomery County Women’s Center, www.wcmontco.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com GOLDSTEINS’ ROSENBERG’S RAPHAEL-SACKS
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 30, 2019
