Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Keeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Keeley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Keeley Obituary
Ruth M. Keeley, 92 of Roxborough, died Tuesday in Warrington, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John J. and the late Sabina M. (Scully) Keeley. Member of the Roxborough Manayunk Lioness Club. She was a Purchasing Agent, employed by Philadelphia Naval Base. Survived by one daughter: Janice A. Brandriff, 3 grandchildren 4 great grandchildren, Sister of one sister: Betty Guie; Predeceased by her husband, James J. Keeley, sister, Sabina Mascari, and brother, James D. Maguire. Friends may call Friday from at St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector Street, Philadelphia, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector Street, Philadelphia. Interment will be Friday in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.