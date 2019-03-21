|
|
Ruth M. Keeley, 92 of Roxborough, died Tuesday in Warrington, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John J. and the late Sabina M. (Scully) Keeley. Member of the Roxborough Manayunk Lioness Club. She was a Purchasing Agent, employed by Philadelphia Naval Base. Survived by one daughter: Janice A. Brandriff, 3 grandchildren 4 great grandchildren, Sister of one sister: Betty Guie; Predeceased by her husband, James J. Keeley, sister, Sabina Mascari, and brother, James D. Maguire. Friends may call Friday from at St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector Street, Philadelphia, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector Street, Philadelphia. Interment will be Friday in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019