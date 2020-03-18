|
|
Ruth M. Rosenberger, age 76, of Sellersville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a brief illness on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born in Volga, South Dakota, the eldest daughter of the late Glen and Ruby (Kleinjan) Ritterbusch, and sister to Mary Pickard, David Ritterbusch, Lois Tschetter and John Ritterbusch. She was preceded in death by her brother David Ritterbusch. Ruth was married to the love of her life, Glen Moyer Rosenberger, on August 7, 1965 and together they grew a family that learned the true meaning of God’s love, forgiveness, mercy, and kindness while serving others through their ministry. She leaves behind her husband, Glen, their three daughters, Dawn Dant, Lisa Tuggle and Cara Krikory, sons-in-law, Andy Dant, Colin Tuggle and Fred Krikory, III and eight grandchildren, Andrew, Alex and Anna Dant, Caleb and Grace Tuggle, and Elise, Emilia and Evelyn Krikory. Ruth was actively involved at Calvary Church, Souderton Barnabas Team, Calvary’s Berachah ABF, Sewing Guild and JAMS as a mentor mom and was a member of the Grand View Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. As an R.N. and certified occupational health nurse and case manager (COHN/CM), she belonged to the Nurse Case Management Association. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, shopping, cooking, traveling and spending time with family, and had the gift of hospitality. For her complete obituary, including opportunities to make a donation in Ruth’s name, go to www.williamsbergeykoffel.com. where you may also send online condolences. Arrangements by Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., Telford 18969. (Franconia Township). A celebration of life service will be held later this spring.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020