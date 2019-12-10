|
|
Sachiko Sammons, 90, passed away at her home on November 4, 2019, after surviving many illnesses. Sachiko was preceded in death by her husband Girard. C. Sammons of Glenside, PA; and her parents Heikichi and Sakae Hirai, her two brothers and two sisters, all of Japan. She is survived by her only daughter Treena Reid and only grandson Michael Brooks, Sr.; two great-grandchildren, Alexandria Brooks and Michael Brooks, Jr. and many, nieces, nephews; extended family and close friends. In Japan, Sachiko worked in a bank until she met, through the USO, SFC and Military Policeman Girard C. Sammons, whom she married in 1949 and celebrated 52 years of marriage until his passing. Girard received an honorary disability discharge after serving 20 years in the Army. Sachiko was a strong loving matriarch to family, friends and the community. Her smile, humor, kind heart, as well as her love of collecting just about everything-from angels, dolls, turtles, Japanese items, and hearts will be warmly remembered. Her affection for reading was infectious as she would read everywhere and looked forward to her subscription to the Reader’s Digest and the next Danielle Steele book. She was a clipper of recipes, consumer suggestions, and self-help articles and contributed to her own recipe book. Her generosity and humility were unparalleled. Through the years, she took in and cared for friends and family; fed anyone who would walk in the door and made donations every other week to local charities and thrift shops. Her nickname was “Lucky: because she would win most times at the various casinos. She loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles, Tiger Woods, gymnastics, ice skating, entertainment shows and had an extra fondness to Philadelphia’s NBC10 news, where her son-in-law worked as a news director for 35 years. She showered everyone with daily love and affection and lived her life, as she would always say, “I did it MY WAY.” A private service will take place at a later date.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019