Sal Cappuccio Jr. Obituary
Sal Cappuccio, Jr., 86, of Ambler, PA passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Gloria (Signore) Cappuccio for 61 years. Sal was born in Ambler, PA on February 1, 1933 to the late Salvatore, Sr. and Victoria “Anna” (Palermo) Cappuccio. He graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and was the owner of William H. Ahlers, Inc. in Spring House. Sal loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching predominantly the Phillies. Along with his wife, Sal is survived by his three children: Stephen (Denine), Mark, and Jeffrey Cappuccio (Barbara); 4 grandchildren: Stephen, Michele, Kyle and Kelly; 6 brothers: Frank (Penny), John, Joseph, Robert (Joanne), Nicholas, and Vincent Cappuccio, and a sister, Constance Bruno (Anthony). He was predeceased by his siblings: Anthony, Madeline, and Charles Cappuccio. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Ave., Maple Glen, PA 19002. A viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sal’s name may be made to Abington Health Foundation/ Jefferson Health Hospice, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001, (Please designate Abington Hospice Program). https://giving.jefferson.edu/abington-health-foundation/support-ahf.html Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ambler and Conshohocken. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019
