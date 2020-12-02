1/1
Salvatore A. Cappuccio
Salvatore A. Cappuccio, 70, of Ambler, PA, devoted dad and Pop-Pop, passed away suddenly on November 30, 2020. Sal was born on March 9, 1950 to the late Anthony N. and Maryann (Kaminiski) Cappuccio. He grew up in Ambler, graduating from Wissahickon High School in 1969. Sal enjoyed driving tractor trailers for 7-Up bottling company for 18 years before Andorra Bottling Co closed. Sal used this opportunity to change career paths, taking on a new position with the PA Turnpike Commission, where he met many good friends that he remained close with even after his retirement in 2016. Sal also served as a PA State Constable for many years. Sal enjoyed his annual hunting trips with his friends, helping his cousin Doc Godlewski at his shop, and in his younger years, enjoyed boat racing with his uncle. But above all else, Sal loved his grandchildren, Nick, Kennedy and Sawyer Vandevere; Emmy and Hayden Sopka; and Drake and Dylan Piche. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Mary (Dennis) Sopka, Elizabeth (John) Vandevere and Wendy Piche, his sister, Barbara Capuano, and niece, Danielle Capuano. Sal was predeceased by his sister Patricia Mace. Funeral Services will be held privately, and a future Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard, 150 N. Main St., P.O. Box 367, Ambler, PA 19002. Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ambler and Conshohocken. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
951 E Butler Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-1155
