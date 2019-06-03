|
|
Samuel J. Millar (Sam), 91 years old, passed away in his home in Wyalusing, PA in the early morning hours of June 3, 2019. Sam was born in Abington, PA on April 30, 1928 to the late Eugene and Bernice Millar. Sam was married to Althea Berneice Oswald on July 6, 1969; they were married for 49 years. He was a deacon and an elder at the Souderton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Sam was a Navy Veteran and served as a first class boatsmen on the USS John Hood during WWII and the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Sam worked as a heavy equipment operator for Glasgow Construction and Thomas M. Durkin & Sons. During retirement he could always be found riding around on his tractor or mowing the lawn. He is survived by his wife Althea; his children John Robert Oswald, Magdeliene Cynthia Keough, Lori Lynn Taylor; his grandchildren Chad Oswald, Dorothy Porawski-Orzechowska, Patricia Porawski, Victoria Porawski, Kellie Oswald, Chloe Olin, Gemma Taylor; and great grandchildren Russell And Wessley Orzechowski, and Daniela Oswald. I Corinthians 15:51-54
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 9, 2019