Sarah Ann MacMullan, 77, of Easton PA formerly of Willow Grove and Center Square, passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 10, 2019 at the Gardens For Memory Care at Easton. Born November 11, 1941 in Norristown, PA, Sarah was the daughter of the late Norman D. MacMullan and Clara B. MacMullan. Sarah graduated from Ambler High School where she was a star athlete and from Penn State University where she attained her teaching degree. Following her graduation she taught health and physical education in the Bristol Township School District until her retirement. Her passions included her family, her friends, golf and photography. Many of her photographs were displayed in the local library. A reflection of her golfing talent was her winning the Cedarbrook County Club Women’s Golf Championship seven time in eight years. Sarah was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Medvetz, on August 13, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Norman D. Jr (Ann) of Hatfield, PA, nieces Lisa Medvets of Collegeville, PA, Jennifer MacMullan of Lansdale, PA and nephews Marc (Christine) Medvetz of Fallston, MD and Bradley MacMullan of Bainbridge, PA. She loved all of her grandnieces and grandnephews, Meredity, Jake, Marley, Matthew and Johanna. Sarah was of the Christian Faith. A memorial service will be held at Boehm’s United church of Christ, 571 Pennlyn Blue Bell Pk, Blue Bell PA 19422 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11AM. Family and friends may call after 10:30 at the church. Interment will immediately follow at Boehm’s Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the , 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago IL 60601 or online at Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019