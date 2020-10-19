1/
Sarah M. Brian
Sarah M. Brian, 90, formerly of Souderton, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in LifeQuest Nursing Center in Milford Twp., PA. She was the beloved wife of 35 years to the late Robert E. Brian, who died in 2015. Born in Hatfield Twp., PA, she was a daughter of the late Edward R. and Maebelle S. (Clymer) Beck. She was a graduate of Simon Gratz High School Class of 1948. She was employed as a human resources manager for Alco Standard Company in Valley Forge for 21years before retiring in 1991. Mrs. Brian was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Telford. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, doing crossword puzzles, counted cross stitch, and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by five children: Vicki L. Brandt and her husband Thomas of Pennsburg, Paul E. Lotier and his wife Debra of Lebanon, Bruce H. Lotier and his wife Natalie of New Hope, David B. Lotier and his wife Linda of Harleysville, Shirley R. Gilmore and her husband Dennis of Sumneytown, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer V. Lotier, and a brother, Edward R. Beck. Private Graveside Services will be held in George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
