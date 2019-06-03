|
Sharon Jean Gehret passed away on Saturday, April 20th, 2019. Sharon was born on March 4th, 1963, daughter of Henry and Lorraine Viehmeyer. She was a vibrant Christian woman who lovingly served others. Sharon is survived by her husband, John, and 5 children: Rick, Cliff, Krystle, Josh and Amber. A memorial will be held on June 15th from 10 AM -12 PM at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA, 19020 followed by a lunch afterward.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 9, 2019