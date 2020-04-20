|
Stanley Christiansen passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 under hospice care at the age of 94. He was born in Philadelphia to Albert and Hazel (Siner). Stan graduated from Dobbins Vocational Technical School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Darby from 1944-1946. Married to Nancy Karin (deceased) for 37 years, he will be lovingly remembered by their children Nancy (James) Santangelo, Mark, and Eric (Patti). He will be fondly remembered by his eight grand-children and his ten great-grandchildren. He resided in Ambler most of his life and was a founding member of Supplee Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was predeceased in death by his second wife Kathleen of 25 years. He leaves behind many friends from Springhouse Estates, where he resided since 2013. One in particular is Grace who has been a welcome addition to our family. We would like to thank all of the nurses and caregivers at Springhouse along with ACTS hospice for their compassionate, and loving care of our dad. Services were private on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Shaeff-Myers in Ambler with interment at George Washington Memorial Park. A memorial service may follow at the appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Supplee Memorial Presbyterian Church, 855 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen PA 19002, or to ACTS Hospice, 812 N Bethlehem Pk, Ambler PA 19002. Arrangements by Shaeff Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020