Stanley M. Wlotko “Junior”, age 68, formerly of the Roxborough and Manayunk area of Philadelphia, died suddenly on July 3, 2020 in Colorado where he resided with his family. He was the son of the late Stanley J. Wlotko and Elinor M. Crouch. He attended Roman Catholic High School and I year at St. Joseph University. After graduation he joined the Air Force and after a medical discharge, he made a career with the railroad, ending up as Vice President of Sales. He is survived by his wife Vera (Rogach) Wlotko, 2 daughters; Laura Plotkin (Mike) and Paula Wlotko (fiancé Daniel), 3 grandchildren; Cole, Paige and Brooke, 2 sisters; Judy Curtosi (the late John), Joan (Tim), 3 brothers; Mark Wlotko (Kathy), Matthew Wlotko (Namita) and Kevin Wlotko (Stephanie). Funeral and Military services were held in the National Cemetery in Colorado on July 16, 2020. If anyone needs further information please call his sister Joan Dinan at 215-692-4485.

