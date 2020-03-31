|
Stephen A. Tucker of Belle Mead, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Originally from North Kingstown, RI, Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman who paid for college by trapping. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rhode Island, where he was a proud member of TKE. He went on to earn his Master of Arts Degree from Rutgers University. Upon moving to New Jersey, he became a Montgomery resident for 54 years. He lived with the love of his life, Barbara, on their beloved 40 acre preserved farm; known as the Murray Farm. He met Barbara when they were both teaching at Allentown High School and were married for over 50 years. Steve was employed as an Agricultural Education teacher for 32 years at Allentown, North Hunterdon and Voorhees High Schools. He coached football, baseball, and was a Future Farmers of America advisor for many years. His memberships included the Unionville Cemetery (where he was the long time president), N.J Farm Bureau, NRA, NJ Retired Educators Association, and the Somerset Retired Educators Association. Steve’s hobbies included collecting antiques and fine art. He had a keen eye and was a self-taught connoisseur. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed cruises all over the world with his wife Barbara. He was a proud, patriotic American who supported all of our military services. He could often be found enjoying a glass of wine, a smoke from his pipe, and sharing a great story. He will be dearly missed by all who shared a laugh and conversation with him. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara L. Tucker and survived by his sons, Stephen A. Tucker Jr. of Hillsborough, NJ and Benjamin A. Tucker of Scotch Plains, NJ, as well as their wives and five grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020