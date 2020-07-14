1/1
Sue L. Kolasa
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue L. Kolasa (née Mazzeo) peacefully passed away on July 9, 2020. Born in 1918 in Hammonton, NJ to John and Jennie Mazzeo, Sue and her husband Bruno (deceased) raised their family in Cedar Brook, NJ. An inspiration to her family, Sue was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and was a dedicated volunteer at West Jersey Hospital in Berlin, NJ. She was a talented seamstress and gardener, and her family and friends enjoyed the bounty from her garden year-round. Sue enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. She loved to crochet and made hundreds of blankets for Project Linus - a non-profit organization that helps children in need. Her motto “when I rest, I rust,” kept her on the go until a loss of vision slowed her down in the last years of her life. With an undaunted spirit, Sue moved to Ambler, PA which allowed her to walk to church, become involved at the local senior center, and live closer to her PA family. Sue is survived by her devoted daughters Mary Ann and her husband John (deceased) Vettese of Ambler, PA, Linda, and her husband John Gibson of Fredericksburg, VA, and Suzanne and her husband Edward Pleczynski, of Braddock, NJ. She is the loving Grandmother of Sharon (Michael), Steven (Stephanie), John (Maureen), John (Kimberly), Elaine (Matthew), Kristina, Edward (Denise), Kathryn (Griffin), and Mary (Andrew). She is the beloved Babcia to Michael, Jake, Parks, Jack, Nora, Owen, William, Ryan, Lillian, Stella, Matthew, Walter, and Karmela. Services will be private at this time, with a celebration of her life planned for the future. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the kind and caring staff of Gwynedd Healthcare in Lansdale, PA. Their dedication during this difficult time made it possible for family to “visit” with Sue daily and be with her in person as she passed. Donations may be made in Sue’s memory to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or St Jude Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-0047
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved