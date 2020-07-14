Sue L. Kolasa (née Mazzeo) peacefully passed away on July 9, 2020. Born in 1918 in Hammonton, NJ to John and Jennie Mazzeo, Sue and her husband Bruno (deceased) raised their family in Cedar Brook, NJ. An inspiration to her family, Sue was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and was a dedicated volunteer at West Jersey Hospital in Berlin, NJ. She was a talented seamstress and gardener, and her family and friends enjoyed the bounty from her garden year-round. Sue enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. She loved to crochet and made hundreds of blankets for Project Linus - a non-profit organization that helps children in need. Her motto “when I rest, I rust,” kept her on the go until a loss of vision slowed her down in the last years of her life. With an undaunted spirit, Sue moved to Ambler, PA which allowed her to walk to church, become involved at the local senior center, and live closer to her PA family. Sue is survived by her devoted daughters Mary Ann and her husband John (deceased) Vettese of Ambler, PA, Linda, and her husband John Gibson of Fredericksburg, VA, and Suzanne and her husband Edward Pleczynski, of Braddock, NJ. She is the loving Grandmother of Sharon (Michael), Steven (Stephanie), John (Maureen), John (Kimberly), Elaine (Matthew), Kristina, Edward (Denise), Kathryn (Griffin), and Mary (Andrew). She is the beloved Babcia to Michael, Jake, Parks, Jack, Nora, Owen, William, Ryan, Lillian, Stella, Matthew, Walter, and Karmela. Services will be private at this time, with a celebration of her life planned for the future. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the kind and caring staff of Gwynedd Healthcare in Lansdale, PA. Their dedication during this difficult time made it possible for family to “visit” with Sue daily and be with her in person as she passed. Donations may be made in Sue’s memory to the American Cancer Society
PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or St Jude Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)