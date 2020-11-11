Susan Jane Hunter of Fort Washington died on October 28, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 87 years old. Raised in Montclair, NJ, she spent the last 39 years making Fort Washington her home. She was born on July 13, 1933 to Bernice (Getchius) and Leonard Grieves. Susan was preceded in death by her sister Joan and brother Donald. She leaves behind her husband of 13 years, Milton Hartley; a brother Peter Grieves (Donna) of Upper Montclair; 7 children, Susan Gilligan, Lisa Stewart, Thomas Gilligan (Jennifer), William Gilligan (April) and James Gilligan (Patty); Robert Hartley, and Stacey Van Scoten (Dennis); 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Susan attended Montclair’s College High School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown. She had an unshakable belief in hard work and constantly attended to her business ventures. Following in the footsteps of her parents, Susan opened her own travel agency in the 1960’s, during an era where few women owned businesses. She later worked for Rosenbluth Travel in Philadelphia. In 1992, Susan obtained her Realtor’s license and remained active in the Montgomery County real estate market until recently. She was a member of Manufacturers Golf and Country Club and Mid Ocean Club in Bermuda for many years. Susan loved to play golf and sported a solid game. Like her parents before her, Susan traveled extensively and especially enjoyed visiting Bermuda. Her children and grandchildren fondly recall the cruises and trips she took them on, and before becoming ill, she embarked on a round-the world cruise with her husband, Milton. Despite her work ethic, Susan believed that family came first. She made time to visit her loved ones and provided sound advice and encouragement to her children and grandchildren throughout the years. Susan was passionate about family gatherings and serving gourmet dishes. Everyone remembers patiently waiting for all holiday meals while she completed them. Susan was unabashed in asserting the superiority of her dishes. Funeral services were held at George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store